First Nation declares state of emergency after fire contaminates reservoir

KENORA, Ont. — A northwestern Ontario MP says a state of emergency has been declared in Eabametoong First Nation following a fire near the community's water purification plant's reservoir.

Bob Nault, who represents the Kenora area, says the water supply in the First Nation of about 1,000 has been contaminated due to Tuesday's fire.

Nault says a boil water advisory is in effect and the community has received 4,000 litres of water from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC).

The water is being rationed and distributed from the school gymnasium.

He says Chief Elizabeth Atlookan has assured him that regional INAC officials are working closely with the community 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., to resolve the issue.