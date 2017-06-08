Five stories in the news for today, June 8

Five stories in the news for Thursday, June 8

———

TRUDEAU VISITING QUEBEC TOWN HOSTING NEXT G7 SUMMIT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today visiting the town where the G7 summit is to be held next year. Trudeau's trip to La Malbaie will see him meet with the mayor and local business and tourism representatives this morning before he holds a news conference. La Malbaie is about 140 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in the picturesque Charlevoix region.

———

EX-MOUNTIE'S TRIAL TO HEAR FROM CIVILIAN WITNESS, RCMP SUPERINTENDENT

The judge-alone sexual assault trial of a former RCMP inspector is expected to hear today from a civilian witness and an RCMP superintendent. Tim Shields is accused of sexually assaulting a civilian employee inside a locked washroom at police headquarters in British Columbia. He was charged in May 2016, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in July, and submitted his discharge documents in December.

———

NEWLY ELECTED B.C. MLAS TO BE SWORN IN TODAY

Newly elected Liberal and New Democrat MLAs will be sworn in at the B.C. legislature today, nearly a month after the province's drawn-out election. No party has a majority in the legislature, but last week the New Democrats and Greens reached an agreement to allow the NDP to form a minority government. Premier Christy Clark has said she expects to lose a confidence vote in the house when politicians are called back to Victoria.

———

TRIAL CONTINUES FOR TRIPLE-MURDER SUSPECT IN ALBERTA

A high-profile trial continues today in Lethbridge, Alta., where Derek Saretzky is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a senior, a young father and a little girl. The case started Wednesday with the Crown prosecutor telling the jury that Saretzky confessed to police that he killed 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, 27-year-old Terry Blanchette, and two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

———

DEFENCE TO QUESTION TORONTO COPS' ACCUSER

Defence lawyers for three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague are expected to question the woman today. Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. The woman, a parking enforcement officer, took testified Wednesday that she ended up in a hotel room with the trio, periodically blacking out, and was at the whim of the three officers, who she said took turns having sex with her against her wishes.