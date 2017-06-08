Group challenging University of Alberta's handling of anti-abortion protest
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — A group that advocates for freedom of speech is in court to challenge how the University of Alberta dealt with a student club that staged an anti-abortion display on campus.
The event in March 2015 held by the UAlberta Pro-Life club included graphic pictures of aborted fetuses.
The display sparked a much larger counter-demonstration by pro-choice students who tried to prevent people from seeing the images.
Last year, the university told the anti-abortion club it must pay a $17,500 security fee if it wanted to set up a similar display.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms wants the court to rule that charging such a fee is illegal.
The centre also contends that the university condoned the disruption of the UAlberta Pro-Life's 2015 display even though the club had a permit.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair
-
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice
-
Police rule young woman's death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim