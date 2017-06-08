Group challenging University of Alberta's handling of anti-abortion protest

EDMONTON — A group that advocates for freedom of speech is in court to challenge how the University of Alberta dealt with a student club that staged an anti-abortion display on campus.

The event in March 2015 held by the UAlberta Pro-Life club included graphic pictures of aborted fetuses.

The display sparked a much larger counter-demonstration by pro-choice students who tried to prevent people from seeing the images.

Last year, the university told the anti-abortion club it must pay a $17,500 security fee if it wanted to set up a similar display.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms wants the court to rule that charging such a fee is illegal.