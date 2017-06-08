Hundreds of guns seized by Alberta police after alleged firearms trafficking

CARDSTON, Alta. — A southern Alberta gun store's entire inventory, including more than 1,000 guns and a million rounds of ammunition, has been seized as part of a police investigation into alleged firearms trafficking.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, or ALERT, says in a release that K and D Implements in Cardston was searched on May 29 and two of the store's owners were arrested.

Investigators allege the business was selling guns and ammunition illegally.

The owners are accused of failing to ensure that customers provided valid possession acquisition licences, which gun buyers in Canada must have before firearms and ammunition can be purchased.

Dean Sommerfeldt, who is 58, and Todd Sommerfeldt, who is 31, have been charged with trafficking a firearm, possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a restricted weapon and transfer of a weapon and/or ammunition without authority.

Both men have been released on a number of court imposed conditions, including not to possess any firearms.

Besides the guns and ammunition, the store's inventory also included thousands of firearm primers, gun powder and explosive material used in target practice.