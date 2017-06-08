Military drones will be used like conventional weapons; general

OTTAWA — Gen. Jonathan Vance, the country's top soldier, says public perceptions about armed drones have been clouded by Hollywood and that the military will not use them for black operations, such as assassinations.

His comments come after the Liberal government's new defence policy said the military would be authorized to use armed drones.

The acquisition and use of such weapons has been sharply debated both at home and abroad, with much of that debate centred on the U.S. having used them to assassinate people in various parts of the world.

Speaking to The Canadian Press, Vance says the military plans to use armed drones in much the same way as conventional weapons, such as fighter jets and artillery.

He says that includes establishing clear rules of engagement and ensuring that the military abides by laws governing the conduct of war and international human rights.