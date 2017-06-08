News / Canada

N.B. man killed after losing control of motorcycle while rounding corner: police

MONCTON, N.B. — Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old New Brunswick man who lost control of his motorcycle.

They say the man was on Route 106 in Boundary Creek when he lost control while driving around a corner just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The man, who was the only person on the motorcycle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

His name has not been released.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist examined the scene and police say it's believed speed may have been a factor in the crash about 20 km west of Moncton.

