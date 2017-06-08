Police make two arrests in Orillia, Ont., homicide

ORILLILA, Ont. — Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third in connection with the death of a man in Orillia, Ont., last weekend.

Police were called to a residence last Sunday about a report of a shooting where they found Joseph Simonds, 34.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Sonny Brokenshire, 20, of Orillia and Martin Forget, 41, of St. Barbe, Que., on Thursday and have laid first degree murder charges.

Brokenshire is being held in custody until he appears in court on June 22 via video while Forget has a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.