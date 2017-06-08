Report into Fort McMurray wildfire cites communications breakdown in early days

EDMONTON — A report into the Fort McMurray wildfire cites critical communications breakdowns as the fire swept into the municipality and forced thousands to flee.

Independent consultants that produced the report for the province noted that in the early days of the fire in May 2016, the two crews battling the blazes were operating through different command centres.

Communication broke down when one crew chief realized the fire would enter Fort McMurray, but failed to inform crews in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

The municipality had to learn from social media that the fire was entering the community.

Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson says the province has already begun working to ensure a unified communications structure for future disasters.