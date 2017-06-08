The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Thursday, June 8

———

PREMIERS DESCEND ON WASHINGTON: Premiers from eight provinces and territories are in Washington for meetings related to the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The visit comes as former FBI director James Comey testifies about his interactions with Donald Trump before the American president fired him. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says the political uncertainty has added an element of unpredictability but Canadian leaders must proceed under the assumption that NAFTA negotiations will happen — and that they will happen with Trump as president.

———

FORMER FBI DIRECTOR TESTIFIES BEFORE SENATE COMMITTEE: Former FBI Director James Comey told a Senate committee on Thursday that he believes he was fired by President Donald Trump in an effort to affect the Russia investigation. Comey says it's a "very big deal and not just because it involves me." He says political considerations shouldn't influence the FBI's work. Comey say that if any American helped Russia in trying to influence the 2016 election, "that is a very big deal."

———

OPPOSITION LEADERS CALL FOR NEW SYSTEM FOR MAKING GOVERNMENT APPOINTMENTS: The Conservative and NDP leaders have drafted a joint letter calling for the prime minister to come up with a new system for choosing officers of Parliament. Andrew Scheer and Tom Mulcair want Justin Trudeau to clarify how he'll handle vacant positions in the wake of the controversy around his pick for official languages commissioner. Former Ontario cabinet minister Madeleine Meilleur withdrew her candidacy this week, saying she didn't think she could do the job properly given the uproar since her name was put forth by the Liberal government.

———

TRUDEAU VISITS VENUE FOR NEXT YEAR'S G7 SUMMIT: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says playing host to next year's G7 summit will give Canada the chance to talk about issues that it considers important. Trudeau made the comments during a visit to La Malbaie, the small picturesque town northeast of Quebec City that will host the summit. Trudeau says it will provide Canada the chance to advance its priorities, including issues such as gender equality.

———

PM SHUTS DOOR ON CONSTITUTIONAL TALKS: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government works regularly to ensure Quebec is content in Confederation and sees no need to restart constitutional negotiations. Quebec Philippe Couillard has said he'll tour the country to discuss Quebec's relationship with Canada, in hopes the talks would eventually lead to the province signing the 1982 Constitution. Trudeau says he has always maintained that discussions about Canadian unity need not take the form of official constitutional negotiations.

———

CENTRAL BANK CONTINUES TO WORRY ABOUT HOUSEHOLD DEBT: The Bank of Canada says the country's financial system has increasingly become exposed to economic shocks amid the continued rise of household debt and still-scorching housing prices in big cities. But central bank governor Stephen Poloz says the financial system remains sturdy in the context of brightening economic conditions. The bank has been warning about the steady climb of household debt in Canada for years, but the numbers are creeping up as some people with little or no debt enter the housing market for the first time.

———

CANADA'S TOP SOLDIER TRIES TO EDUCATE PUBLIC ABOUT DRONES: Canada's top soldier says the military will use armed drones, but they won't be used for missions like assassinations. The U.S. has used drones to strike people it says are extremists, but Gen. Jonathan Vance says that's not the business Canada is in. He says the military plans to use armed drones in much the same way as other conventional weapons, such as fighter jets and artillery. He says it will be just another weapon.

———

CHRISTY CLARK SWORN IN AS B.C. PREMIER: Christy Clark was sworn in Thursday as British Columbia's premier, but it's questionable how long she'll keep the job. Clark is leading the province's first minority government in 65 years and the New Democrats and Green party have reached an agreement that would clear the way for the NDP to defeat the Liberals in a confidence vote. The legislature has been recalled for June 22.

———

COSBY ACKNOWLEDGED TO POLICE HE FONDLED A CANADIAN WOMAN: Comedian Bill Cosby told police more than a decade ago that he fondled Andrea Constand after giving her what he said were cold-and-allergy pills to help her relax. The admission was in a statement introduced Thursday at the comedian's sexual-assault trial in Pennsylvania. Cosby told police the Toronto woman showed no ill effects from the tablets and never objected to his behaviour . Cosby said they had been romantic before. Cosby, 79, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He has said the sexual encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 was consensual.

———