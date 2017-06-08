Trial continues for man accused of killing senior, young father and little girl

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A high-profile trial continues today in Lethbridge, Alta., where Derek Saretzky is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a senior, a young father and a little girl.

The case started Wednesday with the Crown prosecutor telling the jury that Saretzky confessed to police that he killed 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, 27-year-old Terry Blanchette, and two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

The Crown says Saretzky had inside knowledge of the deaths and provided details to police that only the killer would know.

The Crown also says Saretzky took officers to a remote area where the girl's remains were found in a campsite firepit, along with a hatchet and a metal pot.

Police seized a number of things from Saretzky's apartment, including books on serial killers and how to practise cannibalism.

Saretzky, 24, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges as well as a charge of committing an indignity to the girl's body.

Court was told police found a notepad which in part read "Chy" — the nickname for Hailey's mother — "Terry" and "The hideous baby."

All had been crossed out.

No motive has yet been suggested in the case.