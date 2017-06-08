Two former military police officers come to aid of attacked Kingston, Ont., cop

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., say two retired military police officers came to the aid of a city cop after he was allegedly attacked by a wanted man.

They say the officer was on bicycle patrol on Wednesday afternoon when he recognized a man with three outstanding warrants and approached him.

It's alleged the 46-year-old attempted to flee and when the officer moved to stop him, he grabbed the officer and wrestled him to the ground.

Police say as bystanders filmed the attack on their phones, the two former military police officers — one who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and one in Bosnia, and the other who did one tour in Afghanistan — rode up on their motorcycles.

Investigators say the pair got off their rides and managed to pull the accused off the injured city cop.