8 injured in 2-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont. area

OTONABEE, Ont. — Provincial police say eight people have been sent to hospital after a crash near Peterborough, Ont.

They say the collision took place Thursday night when a Chevrolet Cruze failed to yield right of way while travelling along Peterborough County Road 2 and Villiers Line.

They say the Cruze collided with a Pontiac Torrent, injuring all passengers in both vehicles.

They say a 35-year-old woman from Brampton, Ont., was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say other injuries were serious but not life-threatening.