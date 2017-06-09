Alberta dad accused of sexually abusing daughters several times over six years

EDMONTON — An Alberta father is facing nearly two dozen charges for numerous alleged sexual offences against three of his daughters.

The 41-year-old man, whose name is under a publication ban, was arrested in a small town west of Edmonton in November 2016 after an investigation that started the month before.

Police allege he sexually abused his daughters multiple times over the past six years at a time when they were under the age of 18.

Investigators say one of the alleged victims was procured for sex on multiple occasions and that the father video recorded them.

The suspect will appear in an Evansburg courtroom on June 12 to face a total of 23 charges that include sexual assault, incest and human trafficking.