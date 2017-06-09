Four stories in the news for today, June 9

Four stories in the news for Friday, June 9

———

AMERICAN TREASURY SECRETARY VISITS OTTAWA

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will discuss trade, taxes and infrastructure when he meets in Ottawa with Finance Minister Bill Morneau. Mnuchin will also meet with other cabinet ministers and government officials during his trip to Canada. Mnuchin has already met with Morneau several times since being sworn in.

———

TRUDEAU EXTENDS TERMS OF PARLIAMENTARY WATCHDOGS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the terms of ethics commissioner Mary Dawson and lobbying commissioner Karen Shepherd. It's the third time Trudeau has extended their time in the jobs. It comes in the wake of Trudeau's failed nomination of former Ontario cabinet minister Madeleine Meilleur as languages comissioner, which drew protests from the opposition.

———

EXPERT TO CONTINUE TESTIMONY AT B.C. TERROR TRIAL

An expert in Islamist-inspired terrorism is expected to continue his testimony today at the trial of a British Columbia man accused of posting terrorist propaganda online. Othman Hamdan of Fort St. John has pleaded not guilty to encouraging the commission of murder, assault and mischief, all for terrorist purposes. He has also entered a not guilty plea to inducing and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act.

———

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN IN FORT MCMURRY FIRE: REPORT