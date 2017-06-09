Mounties seize Ottawa-area home and luxury sports car in drug case

OTTAWA — The Mounties say they've seized an Ottawa-area home and a sports car belonging to a man charged last year in a drug trafficking investigation.

They say the home and the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette are valued at approximately $900,000 were seized as alleged proceeds of crime.

The RCMP says reports provided by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) assisted in the investigation.

The man was one of 12 people charged by Ottawa police with drug offences under Project STEP in December 2016.