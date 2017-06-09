Ontario teacher facing charges arising from alleged sex assaults on students

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peel regional police say they've laid additional sex-related charges against a Brampton, Ont., high school teacher.

Police say the 45-year-old teacher from Heartlake Secondary School was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual exploitation relating to a 16-year-old student.

Investigators say a second alleged victim — a 17-year-old former student of Heartlake Secondary School — came forward on Thursday.

They say the teacher has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault in relation to the second complainant.

The accused is to appear in Brampton court on July 10.