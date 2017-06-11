Toddler, 3, found unconscious in swimming pool in Drummondville, Que.

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — A three-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being found unconscious at the bottom of a pool in Drummondville, Que.

Provincial police say family members lost sight of the child during a family gathering on Saturday evening.

A young girl found the boy at the bottom of the pool and informed nearby adults, who tried to revive him.

The boy was taken to a hospital where his condition was described as very serious.

Provincial police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.