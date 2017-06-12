Canada is considering NATO request for Afghanistan police trainers, Sajjan says

HALIFAX — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Ottawa is considering a NATO request to send police trainers to Afghanistan, but he says Canada's military focus remains in Iraq.

Sajjan made the comments today in Halifax after a news conference highlighting the Defence Department's new, 10-year defence policy, which was rolled out last week.

The minister says that even though Canada continues to provide funding for development and security personnel in Afghanistan, the military mission there ended three years ago.

However, he says his department would look into the NATO request, "as any good allied partner does."

As for Iraq, Sajjan says Canada remains committed to maintaining a long-term military presence in that country, but he followed up by suggesting some changes were in order.