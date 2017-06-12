City of Montreal to hold a second Jacques-Cartier Bridge light show

MONTREAL — One of the signature events to mark Montreal's 375th birthday will be getting a reprise.

The festivities on May 17 were supposed to culminate with the nighttime illumination of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

While the event went ahead as scheduled, it was marred by demonstrating off-duty police officers whose loud protest prevented the nearly 400,000 gathered from being able to fully hear the musical acts.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre apologized the next day, promising the event would be restaged.

The city's 375th anniversary committee and the federal bridge authority announced today a 30-minute illumination show will be held on the evening of June 25.