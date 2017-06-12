'Come From Away' co-creators turn thoughts to Gander as they celebrate Tony win

NEW YORK — The married Canadian co-creators of "Come From Away" say their hearts were with the people of Gander, N.L., as the hit homegrown musical was honoured at the Tony Awards.

The show was up for seven Tonys, including best musical, but only took home one award.

Christopher Ashley won for best director of a musical on a night that was mostly dominated by "Dear Evan Hansen."

But David Hein and Irene Sankoff celebrated nonetheless. They say they were thrilled that people watching in Gander were honoured on TV.

"Come From Away" is set in the remote East Coast town in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Gander saw its population double in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

"The entire night last night we were thinking about the parties that they were having out in Gander and we knew Chris was thinking exactly the same thing," Hein said in a phone interview alongside Sankoff on Monday.