Feds set to sign national child care deal to get $7 billion flowing to provinces

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is set to sign a national child care deal with the provinces, but Quebec is staying out of the multilateral agreement.

Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has negotiated a national child care framework that sets out the parameters for the billions in new child care spending unveiled in the 2017 budget: quality, accessibility, affordability, flexibility and inclusivity.

A spokesman for Duclos says Quebec, which has had its own universal child care program for 20 years, will not be joining the framework signed in Ottawa today, but is expected to reach a bilateral deal with the federal government to get its share of the money flowing.

The Canadian Press reported last week that provinces will not be able to use the funding to subsidize their own programs, but the spokesman says that does not mean it has to be used to create new spaces.

The flexible arrangement means provinces can choose to invest in improving the quality of care, or any of the other principles laid out by Duclos.