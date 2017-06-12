Four people charged after burned remains found in northwestern Alberta

PEACE RIVER, Alta. — Four people have been charged after the remains of a 20-year-old man were found in a burned-out travel trailer in northwestern Alberta.

Police say the remains of Lawrence Robert Butt, who also went by Lawrence Villeneuve, were found last month about 40 kilometres southeast of Peace River.

Blake Murphy, who is 30, is charged with first-degree murder, while two other men and a woman are charged with other offences.

Kyle Timothy Dudbroy-Clement, who is 24, is charged with accessory after the fact and committing an indignity to a body.

Bonnie Lynne Casselton, who is 31, and Lucas Lloyd Lundstrom, who is 30, are also charged with accessory after the fact and committing an indignity to a body.