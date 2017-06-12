Governor General to decorate Atlantic Canadians for acts of heroism

MONCTON, N.B. — A man in Nova Scotia who waded through heavy smoke to rescue a passenger trapped in a burning car.

A sergeant in New Brunswick who dodged accidental gunfire while trying to disarm a suicidal soldier.

A mother who paid the ultimate price to save her son and two other children from a riptide off the coast of Cape Breton.

These are among several Atlantic Canadians, both uniformed and civilian, who will receive medals of bravery from Gov. Gen. David Johnston in Moncton, N.B., on Monday.

Honourees include citizens who ran headlong in to danger to rescue people from fires, drowning, frozen waters, oncoming traffic and self-inflicted violence.

Liam Bernard of Whycocomagh, N.S., will receive a star of courage for rescuing two passengers trapped inside a burning truck near Milford on Cape Breton last September.

The late Anne Michelle Curtis, who died in 2015 while saving a group of children from a riptide off Dunvegan, N.S., will be awarded a medal of bravery to be accepted by her husband.

In July 2014, Sgt. Dwayne Rumbolt crept into a small crawl space of a house in Oromocto, N.B., to find a man sleeping with a gun in his hands. Rumbolt carefully reached for the gun to ensure the safety of the distressed soldier, who had threatened to shoot himself.

Roused by Rumbolt's movements, the soldier accidentally fired a round into the wall. The men struggled until the pistol's magazine was ejected, and Rumbolt comforted the soldier as they waited for assistance to arrive. He too will receive a medal of bravery.

Constables Stephanie Pelley and Charley Torres of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will be honoured for rescuing a distressed woman who jumped into cold waters off Flatrock in 2015. The officers dove in and dislodged the woman's foot from between two rocks, hauling her to shore as the surf crashed over their heads.

Cpl. Patrick Button of Oromocto, N.B., is to receive a medal for military merit in his response to the October 2014 shootings at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.