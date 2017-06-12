New trial dates for man charged in double deaths at Alberta work camp

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — New trial dates have been set for a man charged in the deaths of two people at a work camp in northwestern Alberta two years ago.

Daniel Goodridge is charged with one count of first-degree murder, another of second-degree murder and three counts of assault with a weapon.

He is also accused of interfering with a dead body after a July 2015 stabbing attack at the camp near Fox Creek.

Camp manager David Derksen, who was 37 and from LaCrete, Alta., and 50-year-old Hally Dubois from Red Deer, Alta., were killed.

Goodridge's trial in Grande Prairie is set for Oct. 29 to Nov. 9 of next year.

He was to be tried beginning last month, but that had to be changed because of his defence lawyer's unspecified personal matters.