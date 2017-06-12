Northern Quebec stabbings: victims, suspect identified by coroner's office

AKULIVIK, Que. — The provincial coroner's office has formally identified the victims in a triple slaying in northern Quebec over the weekend.

The deceased are Eli Qinuajuak, 32, Lucassie Anautak, 36, and Putulik Anautak, 12.

The coroner also identified the suspect shot and killed by Kativik Regional Police in Akulivik as Illutak Anautak, 19.

The province's independent investigations bureau said today its investigators have returned from Akulivik, a town of just more than 600 residents that is located on a peninsula jutting into Hudson Bay, some 1,700 kilometres north of Montreal.

Spokeswoman Esther Tremblay says an investigation into the shooting death of the suspect by local police could take several months to complete.