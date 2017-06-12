News / Canada

Ottawa woman charged with disturbing religious worship in church incident

OTTAWA — A woman is facing multiple charges after two incidents at an Ottawa church.

Local police say the 52-year-old woman entered the church on April 30, began to scream and damaged a religious statue.

Police charged her Friday with disturbing a religious worship.

She was already facing charges of mischief and causing a disturbance following another incident at the same church in January.

Police are looking for witnesses to the incidents.

