Police crack case of youths throwing eggs at passing cars in small Ontario town
MARMORA, Ont. — Police have cracked the case of youths throwing eggs in a small Ontario town.
Provincial police received a report at 2 a.m. Sunday about eggs being thrown at passing cars in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake.
Police say they located the youths involved, who had also thrown eggs at buildings in a local park.
No arrests were made.
But police say the seven youths returned to the park that evening for a community clean-up and were warned of the dangers of throwing eggs at passing cars.