RCMP firearms call: Boy, 11 is stable after injured in Nunavut shooting

ARVIAT, Nunavut — An 11-year-old boy from Nunavut is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after police found him with a bullet wound in his abdomen.

RCMP in Arviat say officers responded to a firearms call this morning involving a fourteen-year-old and an eleven-year-old.

The injured boy was taken to the local health centre before being flows to Winnipeg for further treatment.

He is reported to be stable with non-life threatening injuries.