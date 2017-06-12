SIU investigates after man injured from dog bite

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says it's looking into an incident that sent a 28-year-old man from Windsor, Ont., to hospital with injuries from a dog bite.

The SIU says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday morning when Windsor police went to a home to make an arrest.

They say it took police more than five hours to gain entry to the home and that doing so involved negotiations with the man.

The SIU says the man sustained dog-bite injuries some time after police entered the home, but provided no other details.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but his condition was not released.