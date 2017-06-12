Metro Cities: These Mumbai engineers are turning soot into ink and unleashing the art in pollution

Ink. It’s in our pens, posters and printers, its blackness defines every word we read on paper. It’s survived as the ultimate carbon-based liquid of communication since cave-times.

And now, thanks to an innovative startup in Mumbai it just might save the world.

Here’s the big idea: Air pollution in cities comes mainly in the form of soot -- a by-product of burning fossil fuels responsible for global warming, smog, and 7.2 million deaths worldwide. But a new startup, Graviky Labs, has repurposed this pollutant into beautiful black ink.

The idea came to Anirudh Sharma in the shirt-blackening air of his hometown of Mumbai. As a new MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) graduate, he was trained to find solutions close to the source and he wondered if black pigment could be harvested from the tailpipes of cars, trucks and motorcycles before it hit the air. So he developed a cylindrical device that fit onto exhaust pipes filtering out air pollution at its source, but he didn't stop there. Along with his business partners Nitesh Kadyan and Nikhil Kaushik he invented a process to purify soot into usable ink.

Three years, much testing, and a few investor meetings later, the trio are using the pigment to launch a line of inks, pens and graffiti markers they call Air Ink, sold through their Kickstarter and soon available in Canada.