'Use your head but follow your heart': ill MP delivers plea to Parliament
OTTAWA — Ontario MP Arnold Chan delivered an emotional speech in the House of Commons today, speaking of his struggle with cancer and making a plea to fellow parliamentarians for more civility.
The MP for the riding of Scarborough-Agincourt delivered what appeared to be impromptu remarks during what was a debate on a motion about the economy.
Chan says says he's not sure how many more times he will have the strength to get up and deliver a 20 minute speech.
He says his advice to other MPs is simple — parliamentarians should use their heads but follow their hearts.
Chan's parents, brother and wife were present during his address and several MPs spoke in tribute to Chan afterwards.
After a 2014 byelection win, Chan was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, but after taking time off ran for re-election in 2015.