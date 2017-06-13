D’oh Canada: A look at the best/worst products inspired by the nation's 150th birthday

Corporate Canada is jumping on the #Canada150 bandwagon with products from charming to bizarre. Here are seven we found to be the most worthy of (polite!) mockery:

Monotone cereal

How do you make a product that’s been available for decades, yet has no particular connection to the country, explicitly Canadian in honour of the occasion? Dye it red, of course. Dozens of products have taken this route, but none less appetizingly than Kellogg's, with its monotone “birthday cake” flavoured Froot Loops.

Turn boo-boos into hoorays

Why bind your wound with a boring beige bandage and bypass an opportunity to wear your patriotism on your knees? Elastoplast has you covered.

Full year of ketchup

Pringles knows Canadians adore ketchup-flavoured everything, and made their crimson-hued chip variety permanent this year in honour of our celebration. That was sweet of them. However, their launch event for the product involved a ketchup slip ’n slide. We don’t even know what to say about that.

Maple Leaf fidget spinner

Of course the kids’ craze/gadget of the year — the fidget spinner — had to get in on the Canada 150 action. This product has turned to the slightly more sophisticated “throw a Canadian flag on it” branding strategy.

Risqué PJs

Adult Canada150 onesie, complete with buttoned trapdoor. Alluring attire from Stanfield’s for those cold Canadian nights, right?

Kittens sound off on 150

OK, so Royale’s kitten sounding a Canada150 party blower is a little bit cute. We’re just happy they didn’t actually print Canadian flags on the toilet paper, or we’d be in treasonous territory.