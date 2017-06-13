Allies were consulted before Canada approved the Chinese takeover of Vancouver tech company

OTTAWA — Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains says the security review done on the Chinese takeover of a Vancouver tech firm included consultations with Canadian allies.

His comments come as some warning flags about the deal are popping up in the United States, whose military is one of the biggest customers of Norsat International, maker of satellite receivers for security and military use.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense told The Canadian Press today the Pentagon couldn't comment on the matter specifically.

But they emphasized that transfers of sensitive technologies should be vetted carefully for security risks to the United States.

Canada's opposition parties accuse the Liberal government of approving the deal without a full security review, a move they say was meant to appease China ahead of possible free trade negotiations.