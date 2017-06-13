Blood in crib: Jury hears details about home where father was killed, girl taken

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Investigators found blood on a pillow inside a crib and on the head of a doll in the southern Alberta home where a little girl was snatched and her father was killed.

Jurors at Derek Saretzky's triple-murder trial in Lethbridge were given pictures today of the house where Terry Blanchette was found dead almost two years ago.

RCMP Cpl. Fred Ridding took hundreds of photos which show blood stains on pillows inside the master bedroom and bloody drag marks to the bathroom where the body was found.

There was also a red stain on the deck of the house in Blairmore, Alta.

Saretzky is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Blanchette, the man's two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and Hanne Meketech five days earlier.