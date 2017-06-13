Police probe deaths of three people at Quebec campsite
SAINTE-BRIGITTE-DES-SAULTS, Que. — Quebec provincial police are investigating the discovery of three bodies at a campsite north of Drummondville.
The bodies were discovered on Monday afternoon at the campsite in the Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults area.
Police have not said how the people died — only that the bodies bore signs of violence.
Police add that a double-murder followed by a suicide has not been ruled out.
No names, ages or genders have been released.
