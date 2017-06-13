Wayward whale to be moved from New Brunswick river to St. Lawrence Estuary

BATHURST, N.B. — Animal rescuers hope to capture and relocate an endangered beluga whale that has been making its home in a northern New Brunswick river for several weeks.

Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society says they hope to relocate the juvenile whale from the Nepisiguit River to the St. Lawrence Estuary near Cacouna, Que.

She says that's where other beluga whales usually spend their summer months.

Wimmer says it's unknown why this whale went off on its own and decided to stay in the fresh water river.

She says the whale — about two metres long — appears healthy for now, but shows no indication it plans to leave the river on its own.

Wimmer says capturing, moving and releasing the whale will be risky, but officials have determined it is the best option.

The whale will be equipped with a tracking device so scientists can observe where it goes.