Award costs, reduce sentences when trials delayed unduly, senators say

OTTAWA — A Senate committee is urging the Liberal government to come up with a different consequence for cases that take too long to make their way through the courts.

The committee says it brings the justice system into disrepute when such cases end in a stay of proceedings, especially when the allegations involve murder or sexual assault.

The Supreme Court's groundbreaking Jordan decision last summer set out a new framework for determining whether a criminal trial has been unreasonably delayed to the point where it has violated an accused's charter rights.

The high court cited a "culture of complacency" as part of the problem, and imposed a ceiling of 30 months for a case to make its way through superior courts, and 18 months for provincial courts.

The report from the Senate legal committee points out that a stay of proceedings is currently the only remedy for a trial that goes on too long, and recommends reduced sentences or the awarding of costs as other solutions.

The senators recommend Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould refer these proposed changes to the Supreme Court to determine their constitutionality.