London Free Press wins Michener Award for public service in journalism

OTTAWA — The London Free Press has won the prestigious Michener Award for public service in journalism for its work on problems in Ontario's criminal, corrections and mental-health systems.

The newspaper's series, called "Indiscernible," was a two-year investigation into the life and death of local figure Jamie High, which the Michener Foundation says exemplified the importance of local media.

The foundation says the series led to changes in policing, bail, community and hospital mental health care, the relationships between hospitals and police, the role of courts, and the treatment of inmates.

Gov.-Gen. David Johnston presented the award to the London Free Press in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday night.

The newspaper was among six news organizations honoured at the ceremony.