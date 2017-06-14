Man from Kingston, Ont., charged in alleged sex assaults dating back to 1981

KINGSTON, Ont. — A 51-year-old man from Kingston, Ont. is facing multiple charges in alleged sexual assaults dating back to 1981.

Kingston police say they began investigating the allegations in March of this year.

They allege the incidents took place on three separate occasions between April and October 1981.

They say both the complainant and the accused were under age at the time of the alleged incidents.

Police say they'd been seeking the accused for months when an officer recognized him on Tuesday and made the arrest.