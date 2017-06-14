Mounties should investigate deaths of indigenous teenagers in Thunder Bay: MP

OTTAWA — Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus wants Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to ask the Mounties to investigate the deaths of two indigenous young people in Thunder Bay, Ont.

In a letter to the minister, Angus says First Nations leaders have also asked the RCMP to intervene in the investigations.

The body of a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were found less than two weeks apart in local waterways.

On Tuesday, Goodale said municipal policing falls within Ontario's jurisdiction, adding Ottawa would "respond constructively" if local authorities were to express the need for federal support.

Indigenous leaders say children are dying in urban centres like Thunder Bay because they are placed at risk, far from their families, in order to seek education and health care services not offered in remote communities.