Pierre Karl Peladeau faces lawsuit over legal fees involving his divorce

MONTREAL — A Montreal-based law firm has launched legal action against Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau for allegedly refusing to pay nearly $92,000 in legal fees.

The Quebec Superior Court lawsuit alleges the outstanding bill is for divorce proceedings involving Julie Snyder, Peladeau's ex-wife and a popular Quebec TV producer.

The law firm of Goldwater, Dube alleges the former Parti Quebecois leader said on June 5 he was refusing to pay the bill.

Goldwater, Dube alleges Peladeau revoked its mandate April 2.

The legal bill allegedly represents services provided between Feb. 26 and March 31 of this year.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, while initial calls to Peladeau's office have not been returned.

The lawsuit was filed Monday.