PM names Margaret Thom as new commissioner of the NWT

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a veteran northern educator and counsellor to be commissioner of the Northwest Territories.

Margaret Thom is a former deputy commissioner of the territory and replaces deputy commissioner Gerald Kisoun, who has handled the duties of commissioner for the last few months.

The commissioner handles many of the same duties as a provincial lieutenant-governor, including giving assent to legislation.

Thom was a school community counsellor in Fort Providence for close to 20 years and has served on numerous boards in the territories.

She is a member of the NWT Education Hall of Fame and has been awarded the Territorial Wise Woman Award.

She is married to Jim Thom and has 4 daughters and 9 grandchildren.

Trudeau said she is an admired educator who will represent the people of the territory with pride and dedication.