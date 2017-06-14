Police say a 76-year-old man is dead after a crash in Huron County

ASHFIELD-COLBORNE-WAWANOSH, Ont. — Provincial police say a 76-year-old man has died after a car crash in Huron County.

Police say the crash took place Tuesday night when the man lost control of his pickup truck.

Police did not speculate on the cause.

They say the truck rolled over and landed in a roadside ditch while the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police have identified the man as William Showers of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Ont.