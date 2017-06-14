Trudeau names judge Arthur LeBlancto be Nova Scotia lieutenant governor

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a Nova Scotia judge as the province's new lieutenant-governor.

Arthur LeBlanc, who has been a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia since 1998, replaces John James Grant in the vice-regal job.

Lieutenant-governors represent the Queen in their respective provinces, handling her roles and functions, including granting royal assent to laws.

Leblanc was born in West Arichat, N.S. in 1943, graduated from St. Francis Xavier University in 1964 with a commerce degree and earned a law degree from Dalhousie University in 1968.

He practised law in the province for 30 years before being named to the bench.

He is married to Rosemarie Patricia (Patsy) LeBlanc and they have three sons and six grandchildren.

The prime minister said LeBlanc is well respected for his legal work, as well as his contributions to and volunteer organizations.

"He is an excellent choice as Nova Scotia's next lieutenant-governor and I have no doubt that he will make many important contributions to the future of his province," Trudeau said in a statement.