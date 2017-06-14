Two officers charged in connection with alleged 2011 incident: OPP

ORILLIA, Ont. — The Ontario Provincial Police says two of its officers are facing criminal charges in relation to an alleged incident that took place more than six years ago.

Police say their investigation focused on the aftermath of a collision near the Cape Croker First Nation in 2011.

They say two off-road vehicles collided, resulting in serious injuries for one unidentified person.

Police say they got word of potential alleged wrong-doing last month and launched an investigation, resulting in charges against two officers who each had more than a decade and a half of experience on the force.

Police have charged Staff Sgt. Wayne Thompson, the detachment commander of the Bruce Peninsula OPP, and acting Staff Sgt. Kevin Muir, operations manager with the Grey County OPP, with one count each of breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

They say both officers were off duty at the time of the alleged incident.