Aerialist daredevil set to hang by teeth from chopper over Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A trapeze artist from a renowned family of daredevils is planning to hang by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls today.

The stunt by aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda comes on the fifth anniversary of her husband's tight-rope walk over the falls.

According to organizers, the chopper will hover about 100 metres above the Horseshoe Falls.

Members of the Wallenda family have gained fame as a circus act.

In 2012, Nik Wallenda walked 550 metres from the American side of the falls to the Canadian side.