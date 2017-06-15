Canoeists say their missing friend saved their lives in northern Alberta river

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Two women are crediting a missing Alberta canoeist with saving their lives when the three fell into a raging river in northwestern Alberta.

On Saturday, Al Smith, 60, and two friends, Brook Dilworth and Nicole Belcourt, embarked on a canoe trip that the group had been planning for months on the Simonette River near Grande Prairie.

"It was like the third annual canoe trip we had done and we were all super stoked for it," Belcourt told CTV news. "The sun was shining and it wasn't raining and everything was good."

The water was high, but the trio was able to handle it, she said. Near the end, however, conditions quickly changed.

"We were going to be done for the day and we just got hit by a wave on the side of the canoe and everybody flipped," Belcourt said. "We just held onto the canoe for as long as we could until it got sucked under."

The three grabbed onto debris in the water and managed to stay afloat for four hours.

Eventually, they saw a clearing, the River Stone Golf Course, and Smith told the two women to swim to shore.

"When I first jumped off the log, I didn't think I was going to make it,” Dilworth told CTV. "But Al pushed me, he said 'You can do it you're already off go, go, go.'"

The two women made it to shore, but Smith stayed on the logs. Having lost his lifejacket when the boat flipped, he had told the women he was worried he wouldn't make it.

The women were treated for hypothermia.

Both Dilworth and Belcourt credit their friend for making sure they made it out alive.

"We definitely wouldn't be here if it weren't for him, he saved our lives," Dilworth said.

The search continues for Smith. Friends and family are still holding out hope he'll be found.

"If anyone could make it through that, we're hoping it'd be him," Belcourt said.