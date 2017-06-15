Crashes and gunfire in two-hour, 100-kilometre police chase in southern Alberta

RAYMOND, Alta. — A man and a woman are in custody and several firearms have been seized after a wild police chase through southern Alberta that involved gunfire and several crashes.

RCMP in Raymond say they attempted to stop a stolen pickup truck on Wednesday when it backed up into a cruiser and took off out of town.

They tracked the truck to a field where it rammed another cruiser and officers opened fire, but couldn't bring it to a stop.

Police say the chase continued for almost two hours and covered almost 100 kilometres at a top speed of 170 km/h.

It ended when officers rammed the truck and arrested the suspects.

Police say a rifle, a shotgun, and a loaded sawed-off shotgun inside the vehicle.

They say the driver, 31-year-old Joshua Schmaltz of Medicine Hat, Alta., was wanted on several charges including forcible confinement, assault and escaping lawful custody.

The passenger, 39-year-old Lori Malinsky from Taber, Alta., was also wanted on charges including theft and flight from police.

In a statement, RCMP Supt. Garrett Woolsey praised all the officers involved.