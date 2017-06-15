DFO manager kept report warning of noise hazard on ships secret for seven months

OTTAWA — A new report says a senior Fisheries and Oceans Canada manager waited seven months to warn fishery officers in the Maritimes of a serious noise hazard aboard department vessels that could cause hearing loss.

Public Sector Integrity Commissioner Joe Friday tabled a report in Parliament today outlining the results of the investigation of wrongdoing launched after a whistleblower came forward.

Friday says in his report that DFO knew employees were exposed to excessive noise levels but failed to inform them of the danger or issue hearing-protection equipment.

After receiving two Workers Compensation Board claims related to hearing loss aboard conservation vessels in the Maritimes, DFO hired a private consulting company to complete a noise assessment of four of its Maritime region boats.

The company warned the department in a November 2013 report about noise hazards on the ships and recommended employees wear hearing protection.