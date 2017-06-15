Former Alberta Tory cabinet minister LeRoy Fjordbotten dies at 78

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Former Alberta Progressive Conservative cabinet minister LeRoy Fjordbotten has died at the age of 78.

Fjordbotten was first elected to the legislature in 1979 in the southern Alberta constituency of Macleod and was re-elected three times.

He represented the area until he retired from politics in 1993.

During his political career, Fjordbotten served in three different cabinet posts: agriculture, tourism and forestry.

An accomplished pilot, he was a member of the Flying Farmers of Alberta.