Former Alberta Tory cabinet minister LeRoy Fjordbotten dies at 78
A
A
Share via Email
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Former Alberta Progressive Conservative cabinet minister LeRoy Fjordbotten has died at the age of 78.
Fjordbotten was first elected to the legislature in 1979 in the southern Alberta constituency of Macleod and was re-elected three times.
He represented the area until he retired from politics in 1993.
During his political career, Fjordbotten served in three different cabinet posts: agriculture, tourism and forestry.
An accomplished pilot, he was a member of the Flying Farmers of Alberta.
A memorial service is to be held in Claresholm on June 25 when flags at the legislature are to be lowered to half-mast.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson’s six versions of the night he’s accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Boy charged after shooting himself in the leg: Halifax police
-
Grenfell Tower death toll hits 17, officials say finding survivors would be a 'miracle'
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford